What can fashion expect from the Paralympic Games?

Following the wrapping of the Paris Olympic Games, which delighted crowds and, as such, proved to be a success, it is now the turn of the Paralympic Games, which are to be held from August 28 to September 8. After an already very fashionable start to the summer of sports, driven by LVMH crossovers and trend-led athletes, what can we expect from the incoming Paralympics? ‌

Who will dress the athletes and artists?

Unlike the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, for which a lot of information had already been leaked in advance, it has been almost impossible to find out details about the show planned for the opening of the Paralympics on August 28.

Vogue shared some details, which have yet to be confirmed: "For the Paralympics, it is not yet known who to expect, but the organisation promised AFP a 'journey through our musical repertoire'. (...) Thomas Jolly [French actor and artistic director of theatre company La Piccola Familia, ed.] let slip a few secrets. We learned that his staging will offer a synopsis of "history with its paradoxes" at a place "where our kings were beheaded". (...) Director Jolly also mentioned the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, where part of the performance will take place." It seems we can expect spectacular performances, in which fashion will once again play a major role. ‌

Nantenin Kéita, Paralympic athlete, will be dressed by Berluti

Nantenin Kéita, flag bearer of the French national team and medalist in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, is among the athletes who have had the honour of being dressed by the LVMH brand, Berluti.

"LVMH, Berluti, Maison Française founded in 1895 in Paris and ÉquipeFra are proud to present to you the flag bearers of the French Olympic and Paralympic teams [Mel Robert Michon], Florent Manaudou, [Nantenin Keita] and Alexis Hanquinquant at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, dressed by Berluti," LVMH and the French Paralympics account revealed on Instagram.

French Leather Federation gets involved

The French Leather Federation (FFC), which brings together several French organisations specialising in leather, has announced its partnership with the French para-dressage national team. A few months ago, the leather professionals "presented their know-how through a selection of products: leather, saddles, girths, gloves, boots, shoes... Their respective expertise will accompany the athletes of the Tricolore on their way to performance and success in view of the event at the beginning of September," the federation explained on its website.

The partnership "materialises in the financing of a training centre to support the para-dressage team in its preparation for the Paralympic Games. The financial support of 200,000 euros covers the supervision of six riders and horses, housed at the Champcueil stud farm in the Essonne department (board, lodging and travel for riders and trainers, etc.), as well as services such as physical and mental preparation up to the competitions," it continued.

184 delegations are expected at the Paralympic Games, representing more than 4,000 athletes.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translated and edited by Rachel Douglass.