What stars wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

While many Hollywood stars await the Oscars with great anticipation, namely to see who will snag one of the evening's prestigious awards, it is the fashion crowd that find a particular thrill in the evening's exclusive after parties, where dress codes are far less stringent and allow for more exploration in the wardrobe area. And none other ignites such fervour than Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which has garnered the notorious reputation of being the red carpet for statement-makers and head-turners.

It was no different this season, too. Stars showed up in their droves sporting everything from sultry silks to rigid sculptural bodices, straying far from the rather conventional approaches seen on the red carpet of the event's predecessor. Here are what just some of the attendees wore to the 2024 edition.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Emily Ratajkowski in Jacquemus and Messika

Emily Ratajkowski in Jacquemus and Messika. Credits: Messika.

Sydney Sweeney in Marc Bouwer and Messika

Sydney Sweeney in Marc Bouwer and Messika. Credits: Messika.

Salma Hayek-Pinault in Gucci

Salma Hayek-Pinault in Gucci. Credits: Gucci.

Hunter Schafer in Bottega Veneta

Hunter Schafer in Bottega Veneta. Credits: Bottega Veneta.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Valentino

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Valentino. Credits: Valentino.

Kylie Minogue in Gucci

Kylie Minogue in Gucci. Credits: Gucci.

Kelly Rowland in Nina Ricci and Messika

Kelly Rowland in Nina Ricci and Messika. Credits: Messika.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Yara Shahidi in Gucci. Credits: Gucci.

Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli and Messika

Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli and Messika. Credits: Messika.

Adwoa Aboah in Marni

Adwoa Aboah in Marni. Credits: Marni.

Olivia Munn in Fendi Couture

Olivia Munn in Fendi Couture. Credits: Fendi.

Nina Dobrev in Messika

Nina Dobrev in Messika. Credits: Messika.

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Serena Williams in Off-White and Messika

Serena Williams in Off-White and Messika. Credits: Messika.

Haim in Louis Vuitton

Haim in Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Anitta in Fendi Couture

Anitta in Fendi Couture. Credits: Fendi.

Adult Akech in Valentino

Adult Akech in Valentino. Credits: Valentino.

Louisa Jacobson in Louis Vuitton

Louisa Jacobson in Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton.

Lupita Nyong'o in Giorgio Armani Prive

Lupita Nyong'o in Giorgio Armani Prive. Credits: Giorgio Armani.

Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton