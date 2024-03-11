What stars wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

While many Hollywood stars await the Oscars with great anticipation, namely to see who will snag one of the evening's prestigious awards, it is the fashion crowd that find a particular thrill in the evening's exclusive after parties, where dress codes are far less stringent and allow for more exploration in the wardrobe area. And none other ignites such fervour than Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which has garnered the notorious reputation of being the red carpet for statement-makers and head-turners.
It was no different this season, too. Stars showed up in their droves sporting everything from sultry silks to rigid sculptural bodices, straying far from the rather conventional approaches seen on the red carpet of the event's predecessor. Here are what just some of the attendees wore to the 2024 edition.
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Emily Ratajkowski in Jacquemus and Messika
Sydney Sweeney in Marc Bouwer and Messika
Salma Hayek-Pinault in Gucci
Hunter Schafer in Bottega Veneta
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Valentino
Kylie Minogue in Gucci
Kelly Rowland in Nina Ricci and Messika
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Yara Shahidi in Gucci
Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli and Messika