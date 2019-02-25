What to expect from Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 kicks off this Monday, February 25. Here is what to expect from the event.

Chanel’s last collection by Karl Lagerfeld

The present edition of Paris Fashion Week will be marked by the passing of iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. His farewell collection for Chanel will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 5, exactly two weeks after his death. It will also mark the first time his successor, longtime collaborator Virginie Viard, will oversee a fashion show on her own.

Bruno Sialelli debuts at Lanvin

Chanel isn’t the only label with a new Creative Director. In fact, this edition of PFW will be a baptism of fire for many, including Bruni Sialelli, who was appointed Artistic Director by Lanvin in January, following the acquisition of the French fashion house by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International. The relatively unknown Sialelli used to serve as Menswear Design Director at Loewe. Lanvin’s show takes place on February 27.

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh debut at Nina Ricci

The list of newbies also includes Dutch-Caribbean duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who took the creative helm of Nina Ricci last year following the departure of former Creative Director Guillaume Henry. Botter and Herrebrugh caught the label’s attention after winning the Première Vision Grand Prize at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography last year.

Tommy Hilfiger takes its Tommy Now show to Paris

American brand Tommy Hilfiger has taken its “See Now, Buy Now” fashion show to PFW, where it will debut a Spring 2019 capsule collection developed in collaboration with American actress and singer Zendaya, who recently starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The show will be held on March 2, with runway looks immediately available for purchase at Tommy’s stores, ecommerce and wholesale partners worldwide. This is the first time Tommy Hilfiger holds a show at PFW.

Slimane’s second Celine collection

Superstar designer Hedi Slimane will present his second collection at the helm of Celine, following a highly anticipated comeback in September and a menswear debut in January. The French designer has received full creative freedom to revamp the label, even though former Creative Director Phoebe Philo was beloved by the brand’s fans. Fashionistas all around the world cannot help but wonder what Slimane is going to do next, even though he is likely to continue using the skinny silhouette that made him famous at Saint Laurent -- and for which Karl Lagerfeld shed 91 pounds. “There is nothing worse than looking longingly at clothes that you would like to wear but which are definitely too tight for you”, said the late designer on a book about his diet.

Pictures: Fendi AW19, Catwalkpictures; Bertrand Guay / AFP; courtesy of Lanvin; Rushemy Botter & Lisi Herrebrugh Hyeres 2018 © Catwalkpictures.com; TommyNow fashion show in Milan, courtesy of the brand; Celine SS19, Catwalkpictures.com