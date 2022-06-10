What to expect from the June edition of London Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has released the schedule for London Fashion Week presented by Clearplay, which runs from Saturday June 11 until Monday June 13.

While the June edition of the fashion week has traditionally been reserved for menswear, the upcoming event - like recent editions since the beginning of the pandemic - will merge both menswear and womenswear, and will be presented as a digital-physical programme.

A more low key version than London Fashion Week’s February and September shows, the June edition will showcase talent across 20 physical activations and 14 digital activations.

The schedule includes over 30 confirmed participating designers and organisations who will appear across catwalk shows, presentations, appointments, events and digital activations.

London Fashion Week June schedule

Those attending include Agnė Kuzmickaitė, AGR, Ahluwalia, Carlota Barrera, Labrum London, Qasimi, Yuzefi, Robyn Lynch, Scott Henshall, Tiger of Sweden, University of Westminster BA, and Ravensbourne University London

London Fashion Week’s DiscoveryLab, an initiative to shine a spotlight on new and emerging talents, will also return to the digital schedule. Creative collaborations will explore “the intersection of fashion, music, art, photography and performance”. For the first time, the DiscoveryLab will collaborate with British style magazine Dazed.

The 11 designers activating as part of the digital DiscoveryLab are Abaga Velli, Bad Habits London, Brandon Choi, KINGWEN, Lea Nyland Studio, Mark Chapman, Noirgaze, Perte D’ego, SansPeng, seventyfive, and Treddenick.

Additionally, BFC will celebrate the Graduates of 2022 with The BFC Colleges Council Graduate Preview Day on Friday 10 June, ahead of LFW kicking off on Saturday.