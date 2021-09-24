What we know of the Versace x Fendi collaboration so far

When Fendi showed on the first day of Milan Fashion Week there was little to suggest the Rome-based luxury house would later be involved in a second show – one that involved a collaboration with another Italian luxury brand, namely Versace.

Rumours have been circulating since Donatella Versace sent a save-the-date for a special event on Sunday, two days after Versace is due to present its SS22 collection, making it a second outing during MFW. Industry sources have suggested Donatella Versace has teamed up with Fendi’s creative directors, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones.

This would be the second pairing of luxury houses since Gucci and Balenciaga launched their limited edition collab. The stark difference is that both Gucci and Balenciaga are owned by Kering, while Versace and Fendi are part of competing luxury conglomerates: Fendi is majority-owned by LVMH and Versace by Capri Holdings, the American group.

Intriguingly, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo in Rome back in July, flanked by Donatalla Versace and Kim Jones on either side. The post is simply captioned “Legends.” Let’s wait for the big reveal on Sunday.