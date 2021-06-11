What you need to know about London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week starts on June 12 and runs until June 14, as a digital-first experience.

The event will showcase 32 womenswear, menswear, and accessories brands across 28 digital platforms and four physical performances.

London Fashion Week will open with a digital show named ‘Everything Is Temporary’. The short film is a mediation on the rebirth of the British fashion and cultural arts and explores the re-opening of London. It features a performance by creative Sakeema Peng Crook and is styled by creative artist Betsy Johnson.

The main digital showcases include Ahluwalia, Ben Sherman x Team GB, Bethany Williams, Dilara Findikoglu, JORDANLUCA, LYPH, Nicholas Daley, Per Götesson, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Published by, Qasimi, Robyn Lynch, Staxx, and University of Westminster.

The physical events include Installation 1.0 - InnateGEAR 2021 Exhibition and Showcasing, Reuben Selby Show and Party, The London Seven Collective, LCF Graduate Screening, and Cut from the Same Cloth’ - A collaboration with Daniel A Hanson”.

BFC and Clearpay release key industry figures

The British Fashion Council and London Fashion Week sponsor, Clearpay have released a report detailing figures in the beauty and fashion industry.

The report revealed that 75 percent of consumers value sustainability when shopping. It also found that after a 14 percent drop from pre-pandemic levels, the sector is set to bounce back by at least 20 percent in the coming year.

The BFC and Clearpay have also announced a pop-up shopping experience to celebrate London Fashion Week from June 11 until June 14, at London’s King’s Road in Chelsea. It will feature streamed runway shows, fashion-themed films, food, and drinks.