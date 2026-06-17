When haute couture reinvents the white shirt: event collaboration by Bourrienne Paris X and Charles de Vilmorin

Paris - It is an unexpected yet natural union of two seemingly opposite worlds. A shared commitment to excellence brings them together.

On one hand, there is Bourrienne Paris X, the Parisian authority on the white shirt and a guardian of savoir-faire inherited from the Directoire period, known for its impeccable cuts and fine materials. On the other hand, there is Charles de Vilmorin, the 'enfant terrible' of haute couture, celebrated for his painterly world, dramatic volumes and theatrical flair.

Today, the two houses have joined forces to create an exclusive capsule collection, celebrating a love for fabric, precision in cutting and an obsessive attention to detail.

Collaboration between Bourrienne Paris X and Charles de Vilmorin Credits: Bourrienne Paris X et Charles de Vilmorin

A journey through time, from the Hôtel de Bourrienne to haute couture

To understand the DNA of this collaboration, one must step inside the Hôtel de Bourrienne on Rue d’Hauteville in Paris. It was here, at the end of the 18th century, that the famous Fortunée Hamelin, a 'Merveilleuse' of the Directoire period and a queen of Parisian society, held her salon. In the aftermath of the Revolution, these women reinvented fashion. They liberated silhouettes, lightened fabrics and placed the shirt back at the heart of the female wardrobe.

Far from being a demure era, the Directoire was a time of celebration, audacity and reinvention. Charles de Vilmorin drew his inspiration from this spirit of absolute freedom, extending the essence of that era through his contemporary lens.

Bourrienne Paris X and Charles de Vilmorin Credits: Bourrienne Paris X et Charles de Vilmorin

Seven exclusive pieces named after the 'Merveilleuses'

This creative encounter has resulted in seven exceptional pieces, spanning both everyday and occasion wear: four ready-to-wear items and three haute couture creations.

As a direct nod to the feminist and avant-garde figures of the era, each style in the capsule is named after one of these 'Merveilleuses': Joséphine; Thérésa; Juliette; and Fortunée. It is a collection where the discipline of the traditional white shirt meets the wild poetry of haute couture.

Exclusive capsule collection by Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X Credits: Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X

Exclusive capsule collection by Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X Credits: Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X

Exclusive capsule collection by Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X Credits: Charles de Vilmorin x Bourrienne Paris X