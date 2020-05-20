Whistles to launch collaboration with L.F.Markey

Premium high street retailer Whistles is launching a spring/summer 2020 collaboration with L.F.Markey, a London-based luxury workwear and modern basics brand.

Launching on May 29, exclusively online at Whistles.com, the limited-edition 16-style collection will feature L.F. Markey’s signature indigo denim, alongside soft summery colours of blush pink, pale dusk blue and ivory, designed to complement Whistles spring/summer 2020 colour palette.

At the heart of this casualwear collection is the boilersuit, which has become a staple for L.F.Markey. There are two styles, the brand’s popular 70’s style long-sleeve ‘Danny’ version available in indigo denim as well as pastel blue, and its ‘Felix’ oversized silhouette with wide, cropped leg and short sleeves, which combines dark indigo with visible white stitching.

Alongside the denim looks are chalky pastel hues across dresses and separates including trousers, a shirt, a top and a puff sleeve coat, as well as trainers and a striped shopper.

Highlights include the prairie-style ‘Orlando' button-front dress with tie sleeves that comes in ivory and blue, as well as the ‘Arthur’ jogger-style trousers in blush pink, and the relaxed ‘Jerome’ trousers in ivory.

Commenting on the upcoming collection, Whistles creative director, Nick Passmore, said in a statement: “We are so excited about our collaboration with L.F.Markey - not only to offer their innovative and elevated designs - but because they share so many of our core values at Whistles.

“Renowned for their modern variations of workwear staples and upscale denim, L.F.Markey’s designs are defined by their contemporary feminine style, underlined with a utility aesthetic. Our commitment to becoming more responsible as a brand is a value we share with L.F.Markey and we are always looking for fresh ways to offer timeless designs to our customer. The London-based brand felt like a natural fit for us.”

Louise Markey, founder of L.F.Markey, added: “I am so excited to be collaborating with Whistles, an iconic contemporary label. The collection is a concise capsule in a beautiful exclusive palette of pastel tones and perfectly encapsulates our ethos of ‘Beautiful Clothes for Practical Women’.”

L.F.Markey was founded in 2013 by former ex-Burberry designer Louise Markey who graduated from Central Saint Martins. The London-based contemporary brand has become renowned for its modern, feminine women’s clothing, inspired by workwear and utility, with boilersuits, chore coats, dungarees, work pants, and jeans, as well as its use of bold and bright fabrics.

Prices for the Whistles x L.F.Markey collection ranges from 55 pounds for the ‘Harris’ top that comes in blue, pink and ivory to 200 pounds for the striped navy shopper tote.

Images: courtesy of Whistles