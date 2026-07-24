Why ‘grandma hobbies’ are on the rise among young consumers

The next generation of fashion consumers seem to be showing a growing interest in the time behind a product. A sweater no longer solely exists as a garment. For some young consumers, it can also represent a skill learned, a material chosen and hours spent making something personal by hand.

That shift is helping traditional crafts such as knitting, crochet, embroidery and punch needles find new relevance. Often grouped under the label ‘Grandma Hobbies’, these activities have been gaining traction as younger consumers look for more tactile, creative ways to spend their time. The trend points to a renewed interest in handmade products, craft skills and materials with a stronger sense of identity, pivoting perceptions from stuffy to trendy.

Analogue pastimes appeal to more and more Gen Zers

On a broad scale, the behaviour is part of a wider move towards offline activity. YPulse’s ‘Going Analogue’ trend data found that 70 percent of 13 to 24-year-olds are seeking out offline activities more. The data suggests that young consumers are actively looking for ways to spend time away from screens, creating a favourable environment for hobbies that require physical materials and sustained attention.

The desire to disconnect is also reflected in wider consumer research. A survey of 2,000 US consumers conducted by Talker Research on behalf of ThriftBooks found that 63 percent of Gen Z respondents had made an effort to spend less time on screens for their wellbeing. The figure compared with 57 percent of millennials, 42 percent of Gen X and 29 percent of baby boomers. The survey also found that 31 percent of respondents turn to hands-on hobbies when taking a break from the online world.

The appeal extends beyond simply swapping screen for needle. Such hobbies bring consumers into the design process of a garment, providing them with the ability to select the fibre, colour, texture, shape and final use of a piece. The result is a product with a visible connection to the person who made it. While this may at first appear as an individual pursuit, the commercial opportunity is significant.

According to Market Reports World’s Knitting and Crochet Industry Analysis, the global knitting and crochet market was estimated at 10.15 billion dollars in 2025, and is projected to reach 17.93 billion dollars by 2034, representing a 6.53 percent compound annual growth rate. The report states 61 percent of consumers engage in yarn-based crafts at least once a month. Clothing is the largest application, accounting for 46 percent of the market, ahead of blankets at 33 percent. Consumers aged 18 to 34 represent 29 percent of demand, making younger generations a meaningful part of the category.

Digital and physical reinforce each other in discovery

How young people discover these crafts is typically contemporary, with social media platforms having made it easier to learn techniques, find patterns and share finished projects. According to media outlet Today, citing Etsy trend data, searches for ‘beginner needlepoint items’ rose 208 percent year-over-year, while searches for ‘crochet sweaters’ increased 162 percent YoY. The report also cited Google Trends data showing searches for ‘analog hobbies’ rising 160 percent over a 30-day period.

When viewing this from a digital discovery model, it is clear to see that consumers may first encounter a crochet garment, a hand-dyed yarn or a knitting tutorial online, before moving into the physical purchasing of yarns, tools, patterns, workshops and eventually finished products. This means the digital and physical sides of the category are reinforcing each other.

Materials are integral to the sector, particularly with more eco-conscious consumers navigating this world. Market Reports World says demand for sustainable fibres increased 48 percent between 2021 and 2024, while 41 percent of consumers preferred plant-based fibres. It further reports that premium yarns accounted for 31 percent of total volume, suggesting the market is developing across both value and premium segments.

The renewed interest in traditional craft does not mean younger consumers are turning away from modern fashion. Instead, it suggests they are looking for more ways to interact with it. A handmade garment can collectively be a fashion statement, creative project or response to disposable consumption, making ‘grandma hobbies’ a wider part of consumer interest in participation, material choice and products that feel more personal.