Why Lacoste is replacing its crocodile with a goat

Lacoste's iconic crocodile has been replaced by a goat. This transformation, however, is only for a capsule collection dedicated to one of its main ambassadors: tennis player Novak Djokovic, sometimes nicknamed the "goat" by fans and the media.

Lacoste celebrates Novak Djokovic

Lacoste's choice of a goat to replace the crocodile stems from the meaning of the acronym GOAT (Greatest of All Time). This is Djokovic's nickname. The Lacoste ambassador "embodies this excellence that justifies such a celebration," the brand explained in a statement.

Novak Djokovic at the launch of a Lacoste capsule collection in New York. Credits: Lacoste.

"Novak Djokovic has been part of the Lacoste family for over eight years. Together, we have gone through an exceptional period, during which he has won twelve Grand Slam titles – half of his record," said Thierry Guibert, CEO of Lacoste. Guibert – who will be succeeded by Éric Vallat in September – stated that Djokovic's tenacity, mental strength and values have contributed to the brand's influence and elevation.

For Guibert, the initiative reflects the brand's ability to reinvent its codes while remaining true to the legacy of René Lacoste, the founder. This is not the first time the Lacoste crocodile has been challenged. In 2020, several artists and illustrators, in collaboration with the brand, revisited and reimagined the green crocodile in their respective styles.

From the crocodile to the goat

This limited-edition tribute collection, "From the Crocodile to the Goat", is built around five pieces: a polo shirt, a T-shirt, a tracksuit top, a cap and trousers. Each is adorned with a logo illustrated by a goat instead of the famous crocodile. It was launched on the US market, in New York, on August 22, in the presence of Djokovic and in the brand's new flagship store, which opened in April 2025 on 5th Avenue.

The choice of a US launch is, of course, strategic. Expanding into the world's leading sportswear market, as described by Lacoste in its statement, is one of the company's current main objectives.

The brand also chose to partner with New York's legendary Plaza Hotel by designing a bespoke afternoon tea. The menu features brand-inspired bites, including sandwiches and savouries called "Court Side Cucumber" and "Croc Monsieur".

Its activations in the US market are part of a transition for the brand. In January 2025, Guibert told the Financial Times that the brand was aiming for annual revenue of four billion euros through the opening of new stores and concessions, as well as regaining control of licences.

Lacoste has 1,100 stores worldwide, including 198 in the Americas. The brand recorded nearly three billion euros in 2024. Its Fragrance segment is also doing well, with sales approaching 27 million euros in the third quarter of 2024.

