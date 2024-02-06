Wife of 49ers fullback Kristin Juszczyk signs NFL deal

Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII, it has been revealed that Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the two teams playing this year, has signed a licensing deal with the National Football League (NFL).

Juszczyk had been building up a name for herself in the realm of fashion, designing game-day fits for various wives, girlfriends and guests of football stars – namely Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers’ Jonathan Owens and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick, who will also be taking on the Super Bowl this year.

This came to a head when Taylor Swift showed up to support boyfriend and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce in one of Juszczyk custom made designs for a playoff game, a look that ultimately went viral online and thrusted Juszczyk’s name further into the limelight.

As such, the NFL have now granted Juszczyk a licence to use NFL marks on men’s and women’s apparel designs, the league told Sportico, which noted that the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The designer has already built a substantial social media presence, with followers on Instagram almost surpassing one million, for which she shares videos and behind the scenes footage of each of her creations.

Now, Juszczyk has also begun teasing various looks for the Super Bowl itself, stating in an Instagram story: “I can’t wait for you guys to see my Super Bowl creations. I love them all so much. Put blood, sweat and tears into every single one.”