Willy Chavarria and S.S Daley to make Paris Fashion Week Men’s debuts

New York-based fashion designer Willy Chavarria will make his Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut in January, as the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announces the autumn/winter 2025 provisional schedule.

Chavarria’s shift to the Paris calendar highlights a shift in his business to support the brand’s increasing global reach and will be the first time the designer has shown outside of New York.

The news follows a second CFDA Award for American Menswear Designer of the Year alongside Chavarria being named Latin American Fashion Awards’ Designer of the Year, ASVOFF’s Grand Prize winner and GQ Men of the Year’s Breakthrough Designer of the Year, as he continues to establish himself domestically and internationally.

Chavarria will present his autumn/winter 2025 collection on January 24 at 6 pm.

S.S. Daley wins Queen Elizabeth II Award Credits: BFC by Darren Gerrish

In addition, London Fashion Week favourite S.S Daley, from Liverpool-born designer Steven Stokey-Daley, which includes Harry Styles as an investor, will make its Paris Fashion Week Men’s debut on January 22 at 10 am.

The move follows Stokey-Daley winning the 2024 Queen Elizabeth II Award in September in recognition of making a difference to society either through sustainable practices or community engagement. The label also won the LVMH Prize and the BFC Foundation Award at the Fashion Awards in 2022.

Another newcomer to the schedule is emerging French label 3.Paradis, founded by Emeric Tchatchoua in 2013, which won the Special Prize at the Andam Fashion Awards this year. He will showcase on January 22 at 1 pm.

While Scottish fashion label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, which this year celebrated its 10th anniversary, will host a presentation on January 25 from 7 to 9.30 pm.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week announces AW25 provisional schedule

The upcoming season of Paris Men’s Fashion Week will run from January 21 to 26 and will see 68 designers presenting autumn/winter 2025 menswear collections.

The fashion week will kick off with a Meta Campania Collective presentation on January 21 at 4 pm, and close with the highly anticipated Lanvin co-ed showcase on January 26 at 8 pm, where Peter Copping will make his debut for the French fashion house with an “intimate” catwalk show.

Lanvin, which appointed Copping, Balenciaga’s former couture head as its artistic director in June, said in a statement that his first collection would reflect what Jeanne Lanvin herself referred to as “le Chic Ultime.”

Peter Copping, Lanvin creative director. Credits: Lavin / Riccardo Olerhead

Another expected highlight will be the return of Jacquemus back to the official schedule with a co-ed show on January 26 at 2 pm. British designer Paul Smith will also return this season on January 22 at 2.30 pm, after sitting out the June season in favourite of Pitti Uomo.

Jacquemus and Paul Smith return to Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Additionally, Issey Miyake will be using its scheduled slot to present the IM Men line on January 23 at 11 am. IM Men was launched in 2021 under Miyake’s direction to create clothing “that reflects the practice of such integration of design and engineering”. The team is led by three members of the Miyake Design Studio – Sen Kawahara (design/engineering), Yuki Itakura (design/engineering) and Nobutaka Kobayashi (textile design/engineering).

The January showcase will also include catwalk shows from regulars Louis Vuitton, Dior Homme, Junya Watanabe, Rick Owens, Hermes, Yohji Yamamoto, AMI, Kenzo, and Comme des Garçons.

The one notable absentee from the provisional calendar is LVMH brand Loewe, with reports suggesting that creative director Jonathan Anderson is looking to showcase the brand’s autumn/winter 2025 collection in March with a co-ed show.

The news follows the publication of the provisional Haute Couture schedule for spring/summer 2025 season from January 27 to 30, 2025, in Paris. Highlights include newcomers Miss Sohee and Germanier joining haute couture regulars Chanel, Christian Dior, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli.

The highly anticipated couture show this season will be Valentino, with Alessandro Michele, appointed the creative director of the Italian fashion house in March, presenting his first couture offering at 3 pm on January 29.