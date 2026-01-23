Willy Chavarria to present new politically charged show in Paris

Paris - American designer of Mexican heritage, Willy Chavarria, known for his Chicano designs, will present his new collection in Paris this Friday. The show could become one of the most political of this Fashion Week.

Chavarria is an outspoken activist and advocate for migrants and gay rights. He already caused a stir at his Paris presentation in June, where several tattooed men dressed in white knelt on the runway. The image was reminiscent of prisons in El Salvador.

During his previous visit to the French capital, the designer had Colombian singer J Balvin perform in the middle of a church. A pro-LGBTQ speech by an American bishop also resonated throughout the venue.

For his third show in Paris this Friday, titled "Eterno" as announced on social media, Chavarria could send another political message. This comes at a time when US immigration police are under scrutiny for mass raids and the death of a woman in Minneapolis.

His clothing is a mix of Chicano culture and streetwear. He also draws inspiration from the 'pachucos', an urban subculture from the 1940s in Southern California. This group asserted its Mexican origins through clothing, featuring very elegant suits and wide-brimmed hats.

Chavarria, born in 1967 in California to Irish and Mexican parents, likes to celebrate the mixing of cultures, especially in the US.

“I love it so much that even my tailoring reflects the Chicano influence, which I see as a beautiful result of the convergence of Mexican-American culture, art, music and fashion,” Chavarria, who has twice been named America's best menswear designer, recently told Vogue.

However, the designer was at the centre of a controversy in August following the launch of a sandal in collaboration with Adidas. The 'Oaxaca Slip-On' model's original design was claimed by the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Following criticism from the Mexican authorities, the designer and the German brand apologised for using these designs.