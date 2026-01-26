Willy Chavarria's musical-style fashion in Paris

Paris - On the fourth day of men's fashion week, Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria presented his new collection in Paris on Friday. The spectacular show blended a runway presentation, artistic performance and a concert worthy of a musical.

This new co-ed autumn collection is a blend of Mexican-American culture and streetwear. The designer opted for a cinematic staging, with a set depicting mid-century American streets. A Cadillac and a telephone booth were prominently featured in the middle of the vast room.

The show began with a musical performance by Chilean artist Mon Laferte. Numerous other artists followed, including Puerto Rican Lunay, Italian Mahmood and the Latino group Santos Bravos.

Models, including Romeo Beckham and Farida Khelfa, walked in jackets with wide shoulder pads and high-waisted, loose-fitting trousers inspired by the 'pachucos'. In the 1940s, these Mexican-Americans asserted their heritage through very elegant clothing and wide-brimmed hats.

The womenswear featured highly structured coats, form-fitting dresses, pencil skirts and cigarette trousers. This created an aesthetic that was both assertive and sensual.

Urban wear also played a significant role, featuring leather jackets, oversized bomber jackets, wide-leg trousers and monochrome ensembles.

The colour palette mixed dark tones such as black, navy and brown with more vibrant flashes of red, electric blue and deep pink. The show was spectacular in its presentation, yet more subdued in substance than his previous two Parisian shows.

The designer, born in 1967, is an outspoken activist and advocate for migrants and LGBT+ rights. He caused a stir in June by staging several tattooed men dressed in white and kneeling. The image was reminiscent of prisons in El Salvador.

For his debut in the capital last January, he featured the pro-LGBT+ speech by Bishop Mariann Budde from the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

This new show, titled “Eterno”, is focused on coexistence and brotherhood.

The booklet distributed to guests read: “We are in this story together. All of us. And without love, without each other, we are doomed. So, please, be good to your brothers and sisters”.