Winners of the International Lab of Mittelmoda – The Fashion Award 2019

Milan- On September 16th, the spotlight was on the catwalk of the International Lab of Mittelmoda - The Fashion Award 2019 . This prestigious international competition for emerging designers presented 24 menswear and womenswear collections from all over the world at MICAM Milan, the leading international exhibition in the footwear.

The two traditional Absolute Awards went to: Kuan Wang from ESMOD Paris for Innovation, Thomoulla Chrysostomou of the NABA school in Milan for Creativity. Main sponsors of the even, Lectra, awarded the Lectra Award to Alessandra Tacla of Istituto Marangoni in London. Other winners include Shirin Araghi from the Academy of Fashion and Design Düsseldorf for the Sustainability Special Award and Szymon Mrozek from the School of Form Poznan for the Menswear/Womenswear Award.

"The search for creative innovation and new talent never ends. Mittelmoda is a showcase for international creativity and this year too it has allowed us to find great originality from the students that entered in the competition,” said Matteo Marzotto, President of the International Lab of Mittelmoda.

More than 400 talents from all over the world have been selected by a jury chaired by Matteo Marzotto and composed of experts in the sector, managers from the fashion departments of the companies that support the initiative and representatives of Confindustria Moda and the National Chamber for Italian Fashion.

The aim of the International Lab of Mittelmoda is to create an international network of art & design schools and colleges to support the discovery of new designers through the promotion and enhancement of international creativity.

Photos: courtesy of Mittelmoda