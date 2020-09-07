Without Saint Laurent or Alexander McQueen: this will be Paris Fashion Week SS21

The French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organization responsible for ensuring the fashion sector in the French country and for the celebration of their respective Fashion and Haute Couture Weeks, has already announced which will be the official show calendar for the next Paris Fashion Week. Catwalk that will serve for the presentation of the collections for the Spring / Summer season of 2021, scheduled for the next days from September 28 to October 6, and which will arrive with resounding absences and important news, both in terms of content and its shape.

Thus adapting to the new circumstances arising from this coronavirus pandemic, in relation to its format the main transformation will undoubtedly result from the commitment carried out by the organization to a hybrid gateway model, in which they will combine the parades and the physical presentations with the digital ones. Using the same tools that the organization already put into operation during the past Paris Fashion Week Online, in its quest to guarantee the safety of the attendees and comply with all the recommendations made by the French authorities. A scheme similar to that already announced by the other major events on the international calendar, from Madrid Fashion Week (from September 10 to 13),exclusively digital , from its past editions of Haute Couture Week and Paris Men's Fashion Week.

With notable absences and 10 new hires

With an eye on the firms that will participate in the next official calendar of fashion shows presented by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the notable absence of such established and well-known firms among the general public as the Comme des Garçons is strikingly striking. of the Japanese Rei Kawakubo, who together with their associated firms Junya Watanabe and Noir Kei Ninomiya confirmed their non-participation in this edition of the catwalk last Friday; In the same way that neither the French Céline, Virgil Abloh's Off-White or the Kering Group firms Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent will. House that for its part was already advancing, last April, the cancellation of all its shows and presentations of the year with the aim of creating a new model of presentations whose times will be set by the French fashion brand itself.

Some notable absences without a doubt, which will be compensated by the firm commitment that the rest of the main habitual brands on the catwalk will continue to show towards Paris Fashion Week. In whose next edition we will be able to once again enjoy the novelties of such prominent firms as Lanvin, Balmain, Loewe, Givenchy, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, to which a total of 10 new participating fashion houses will be added for the first time: the French houses AMI, Ester Manas, Mossi and Vejas; the Danish Cecilie Bahnsen; the British, and winner of the 2016 LVMH Prize, Gales Bonner; and the American Enfants Richies Deprimes, Gabriela Hearst and SR Studio. THE. AC. Thus raising their presence to 88 the number of "maisons" that will participate in this next Paris Fashion Week.

88 participating brands, including Veja, Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood

In keeping with the schedule from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the next edition of Parisian Fashion Week will start, on Monday 28 at 5:00 p.m., by the hand of the Japanese Mame Kurogouchi, to which This inaugural session will be followed by presentations by Situationist (6:30 p.m.), Cecilie Bahnsen (7:00 p.m.) and SR Studio. THE. AC. (19:30).

After them, the shows will resume on Tuesday, September 29 with the French Marine Serre (10:30 a.m.), followed by Coperni (11:30 a.m.), Victor / Tomas (12:30 p.m.), Anrealage (1:30 p.m.), Dior (2:30 p.m.), Dawei (4:00 p.m.), Ottolinger (5:00 p.m.), Koché (6:00 p.m.) and Thebe Magugu (7:30 p.m.). On Wednesday it will be time for Lanvin (9:30 a.m.), Kenzo (10:30 a.m.), Mugler (11:30 a.m.), Gauchere (12:30 p.m.), Litrovskaya (1:30 p.m.), Nehera (2:00 p.m.), Dries Van Noten (3:00 p.m.), Elie Saab (4:00 p.m.), Patou (5:00 p.m.), Acne Studios (6:30 p.m.) and Balmain (8:00 p.m.). And already during Thursday, October 1, the parades and presentations of Kenneth Ize (10: 00h), Dice Kayek (11: 00h), Maison Mai (11: 30h), Ann Demeulemeester (12: 30h), Chloe (14: 00h), Y / Project (15:30), Uma Wang (16:30), Boyarovskaya (17:00), Rick Owens (18: 00h), Enfants Riches Déprimés (19: 00h) and Isabel Marant (20: 00h ).

Throughout the following days, we will also be able to attend, on Friday, October 2, the presentations of Emanuel Ungaro (9:30 a.m.), Leonard Paris (10:30 a.m.), Alexander Vauthier (11:00 a.m.), Loewe (11 : 30h), Issey Miyake (12: 30h), Christian Wijnants (13: 30h), Nina Ricci (14:30), Germanier (15: 30h), Olivier Theyskens (16: 00h), Andrew GN (17: 00h) , Lutz Huelle (6:00 p.m.) and Yohji Yamamoto (7:00 p.m.). On Saturday, to those of Ester Manas (9:30 a.m.), Haider Ackermann (10:30 a.m.), Junko Shimada (12:00 p.m.), Altuzarra (1:00 p.m.), Vivienne Westwood (2:00 p.m.), Hermès (3:00 p.m. ), Paco Rabanne (4:00 p.m.), Mazarine (6:00 p.m.), Calvin Luo (7:00 p.m.) and Ami Alexander Mattiussi (8:00 p.m.). During Sunday, October 4, to those of Schiaparelli (10: 00h), Balenciaga (11: 30h), Gabriela Hearst (13: 00h), Thom Browne (14: 00h), Anais Jourden (15: 00h), Beautiful People (16: 00h), Vejas (17: 00h), Each x Other (18: 00h), Wos (18: 30h), Mashama (19: 00h) and Givenchy (20: 00h). And already on Monday, October 5, to those of Stella McCartney (10: 00h), Kristina Fidelskaya (11: 00h), Moohong (11: 30h), Anton Belinskiy (12: 00h), Giambattista Valli (13: 30h ), Agnès B (2:30 p.m.), Akris (3:30 p.m.), Xuly Bët (4:30 p.m.), Schiatzy Chen (6:00 p.m.), Mossi (7:00 p.m.) and Rokh (8:00 p.m.). Taking charge of putting the finishing touch to this edition, on Tuesday, October 6, the last day of fashion shows, the presentations of the houses of Chanel (10:30 a.m.), Valentin Yudashkin (12:30 p.m.), Sadaels (1:00 p.m.), Jarelzhang (1:30 p.m.), Miu Miu (2:30 p.m.), Maison Margiela (3:30 p.m.) and Louis Vuitton (4:30 p.m.).

