Wolford relaunches packaging

Luxury hosiery and lingerie brand Wolford has given its packaging a “contemporary update” to showcase what it calls the brand’s rejuvenation and commitment to sustainability.

The move comes as part of Wolford’s ongoing revamp, which has included a new creative vision, with new advertising campaigns and brand new concept stores in recent months, and the packaging has been reworked to connect not only with a new generation of consumers, but to also tell the brand’s story.

The photography used on the packaging design focuses more than ever on Wolford’s “unique touch and feel against the skin,” explains the brand, and features a black and white aesthetic accented with natural skin tones. While the illustrations have been designed to represent “confidence, felinity and quality”.

Environmental responsibility was a high priority in the design, using cellulose and wood as a base for its packaging, and the printing colours have been proven to be sustainable and even food-safe, Wolford explains, and all the cardboard used is completely recyclable.

Commenting on the changes, Wolford chief executive, Axel Dreher, said in a statement: “Plastic has been reduced to an absolute minimum. Talking numbers, with our new packaging we’ll be saving up to 28 tons each and every year coming. Only a small window remained, allowing for a sneak peek at what’s inside.”

Image: courtesy of Wolford