Women’s footwear on the catwalks Fall Winter 2020-21

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential styles informing women’s footwear direction for Fall Winter 2020-21.
The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the defining footwear trends that will be inspiring collections into the FW20-21 season and beyond. Fresh ideas that elevate and excite the women’s footwear market focus on quality and artisanal levels of craftsmanship combined with high functionality and a contemporary aesthetic. Our curated catwalk reports and dedicated footwear trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.
This week Trendstop present three women’s footwear stories emerging for Fall Winter 2020-21. Outdoor/active looks are amped up for comfort and control in a changing climate in The Next Level Outdoor Hybrid whilst The Uber Refined Vintage Boot explores the resurgence of vintage and retro themes. Meanwhile, The Chiselled Toe introduces an essential silhouette that can be applied across a variety of footwear categories.
Outdoor-ready footwear is taken to the next level as hybrid hiker/moon boot silhouettes adapt to extreme conditions. Protective, quilted legs keep out the cold while tractor-inspired treads and toothed sole units ensure a firm footing over rugged terrain. Detailing takes its cue from the active sector with speed laces and draw cord fastenings.
