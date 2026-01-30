Women’s footwear FW26 trend predictions

Mary-Janes

As the major Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collections begin in mid-February, the key footwear trends and must-have styles are coming into focus. Post-pandemic shifts in consumer demand continue to influence design, with heel heights going lower or giving way to platforms. Boots with flat or low heels will trend as they ‘go with anything’ and are considered part of the swing toward investment dressing. Other classic styles like Mary-Janes and loafers will continue and in the athleisure world, low-profile sneakers aka plimsolles offer a nostalgic look back to childhood.

Mary-Jane style pumps continue to trend due to their versatility in accessorizing a wide variety of outfits. In addition to classic one-strap styles, look for updated versions, like slingbacks and sculpted platforms.

Credits: Paradis m FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Enfants Deprimes SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Kent & Curwen FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Pointed Booties

Sleek looking booties with a pointed-toe look to trend this season. Rendered mostly in black leather, detailing will be minimal, mostly wrapping and silver hardware, and focused mainly on the shaft or upper. Look for slouchy shafts in general for FW26.

Credits: Isabel Marant FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Rabanne FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Orefice m clp F26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

New Casuals

Footwear with menswear detailing, including loafers and Oxfords, continue to trend but with softer leather or suede. Heels are flat and toes are rounded. Details will range from classic tassels and chain hardware to novelties like gem stones.

Credits: Vivetta FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Auralee m FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Qasimi m FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kitten Heels

Stilettos are replaced by kitten and other low heels for smart and occasion dressing. They work on a wide variety of uppers and pitches.

Credits: Christian Dior SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Kartik m FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Sportmax SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Tall Boots

Consumers consider the tall, but below-the-knee boot, to be part of a strategy for investment dressing. It therefore needs to be fairly classic in both color, leather and detailing, either a pull-on, or with buckles and zips.

Credits: Sacai m FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Patou FW26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Hermès SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Biker boots

The classic black leather biker boot is expected to be in high demand for FW26, driven by the utility trend. Expect also to see variations of materials, heels and toe-shapes for fashion styles.

Credits: Ann Demeulemeester SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Antonio Marras clp FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Sacai FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Plimsolls

Retro look, lightweight, casual shoes also known as plimsolls are low-profile sneakers with canvas uppers and flat rubber soles offer comfort and versatility, for weekend and vacation wear.

Credits: Prada FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Credits: Tagpi FW25 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight