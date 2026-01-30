Women’s footwear FW26 trend predictions
Mary-Janes
Mary-Jane style pumps continue to trend due to their versatility in accessorizing a wide variety of outfits. In addition to classic one-strap styles, look for updated versions, like slingbacks and sculpted platforms.
Pointed Booties
Sleek looking booties with a pointed-toe look to trend this season. Rendered mostly in black leather, detailing will be minimal, mostly wrapping and silver hardware, and focused mainly on the shaft or upper. Look for slouchy shafts in general for FW26.
New Casuals
Footwear with menswear detailing, including loafers and Oxfords, continue to trend but with softer leather or suede. Heels are flat and toes are rounded. Details will range from classic tassels and chain hardware to novelties like gem stones.
Kitten Heels
Stilettos are replaced by kitten and other low heels for smart and occasion dressing. They work on a wide variety of uppers and pitches.
Tall Boots
Consumers consider the tall, but below-the-knee boot, to be part of a strategy for investment dressing. It therefore needs to be fairly classic in both color, leather and detailing, either a pull-on, or with buckles and zips.
Biker boots
The classic black leather biker boot is expected to be in high demand for FW26, driven by the utility trend. Expect also to see variations of materials, heels and toe-shapes for fashion styles.
Plimsolls
Retro look, lightweight, casual shoes also known as plimsolls are low-profile sneakers with canvas uppers and flat rubber soles offer comfort and versatility, for weekend and vacation wear.