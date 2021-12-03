Womenswear accessory trends on the catwalk: SS22

Trendstop Women's SS22 Catwalk Accessories

Accessories echo the key messages of the season in designs that are thoughtful yet playful. Incorporating traditional crafting techniques and premium qualities whilst remaining functional or comfortable to wear, this new generation of styles are made to be treasured and designed with versatility and longevity in mind.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the essential accessory design trends from the Spring Summer 2022 runways.

Truth Seekers

A contemplative, meditative mood informs minimalistic accessories that are almost monastic in their appearance. Softly draping head scarves and floppy brimmed statement sized hats inspire modesty, providing coverage and feelings of lightweight protectiveness. Jewellery pieces reminiscent of talismanic amulets are formed from natural materials, at one with the earth.

The Longevity Effect

As designers focus on extending the lifespan of their products, soft accessory designs are elevated with premium quality fabrications, and timeless yet contemporary aesthetics. Softly padded bucket hats and fluffy neckerchiefs transcend the seasons with tactile textures made to be loved for a lifetime whilst streetwear caps are given a smarter, more classic appeal in traditional tailoring fabrications.

Playful Artisan

The growing trend for artisanal crafting develops with a playful sensibility as handmade accessories come rendered in fun, youthful colourways and vibrant patterns. Crochet, knitting, knotting and weaving techniques are used to construct miniature handheld bags or oversized statement jewellery, with plays on proportion adding to the whimsical, light-hearted feel.

