Womenswear material trends for SS21

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the essential material and texture directions from the international Women’s Spring Summer Fashion Weeks that will be informing SS21 and beyond.

Designers sought to highlight their artisanal skills this season, as materials revived classical hand making techniques and fine craftsmanship. Sustainable alternatives to traditional fabrications in the form of recycled synthetics and vegan hides illustrated the increasing industry shift towards more eco-friendly offerings whilst materials almost weightless in appearance, crossed categories to unite the fashion and performance sectors.

Artisanal Textures

Hand making techniques see designers bring craftsmanship back to seasonal fabrications. Techniques such as lattice or knotwork, basketry and patchwork quilting are revived, updated for the contemporary consumer with a luxury sensibility associated with premium quality materials and refined vintage colourways.

Lighter Than Air

Ultralightweight, flyaway materials were applied across both ready-to-wear and performance sports categories. Soft and natural or recycled, man-made fibres created dramatic, billowing silhouettes and floaty, sheer layers that allow for movement and merged technical qualities with fashion-forward directionality.

Eco Textures

With sustainability at the forefront of consumer and industry thinking, eco-friendly and natural finishes were also dominant on the runways. Tactile textures, raw untreated finishes and plant dyed or earth toned hues offer new levels of surface interest. As more designers look to limit their use of animal products, smooth premium leather finishes offer inspiration for vegan alternatives.

