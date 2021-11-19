Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 bag trends

Designed with comfort in mind, SS22 bags focus on lighter weights, soft silhouettes, and compact forms. Ease of use is key, with even the most forward styles made to last a lifetime. Tapping into seasonal themes of global, eco and playful nostalgia, designs mix and merge them, generating fresh innovations to excite consumers.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the essential bag directions from the Spring Summer 2022.

The Global Slouch

The Global Slouch fuses a multitude of trends together to make a strong statement in a blend of multicultural references, eco materials and artisanal crafting techniques. Recycled and DIY elements, along with tactile textures are applied to relaxed, slouchy silhouettes that are lightweight, packable and travel ready, with an easy-carry appeal.

Clean Compact Shapes

Clean lines and minimalist aesthetics retain a focus on comfort as formal fashion and city styles are scaled down to practical, lighter-weight, more compact proportions. Silhouettes have a softened geometry with curved and rounded edges whilst supple, almost padded leathers and napped suede textures are designed to be gentle on hands or snugly envelope the wrist.

Mini-Me for Grownups

Taking the scaled-down approach a step further, child-sized bags take inspiration from the Mini-me trend. Perfect replicas of their larger collection counterparts, tiny satchels, bowling bags and handbags offer a witty, playful approach imbued with childhood nostalgia. Floral and postcard prints, and vibrant colours create a statement pop whilst detailing in miniature highlights the skill of the atelier.

