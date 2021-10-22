Womenswear SS22 color trends

Colour is key for consumers and SS22 saw fresh palettes that echoed the renewed sense of optimism happening amongst consumers. Soft eco influences, gender-fluid nostalgia and vibrant combinations bursting with positivity sought to reflect broader societal trends whilst still capturing the season’s playful mood.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key womenswear colour inspirations emerging on the Spring Summer 2022 catwalks.

Dry Leaf

Dry Leaf sees vintage influences meeting eco outlooks. A beautiful, natural colourway, it illustrates the importance of colour transeasonality. An innovative, emerging yet simultaneously timeless shade of green, Dry Leaf speaks to consumer desire for longevity and versatility and encompasses both feminine and masculine traits. In its merging of seasons and notions of gender, the colour is indicative of the cultural and mindset shifts happening across global society.

Boyhood Blues

Boyhood Blues, shades often worn by boys in childhood, offer a more playful interpretation on a classic tone, with a touch of nostalgia underpinning the palette. Adopting traditionally boyish tones for womenswear reflects the move towards gender-neutral dressing. As trends begin to move more slowly and transeasonality increases in importance, vibrant spring-like shades transcend the seasons and work equally well into Fall.

Playful Optimism

A key colour grouping for SS22, playful Optimism with its heightened sense of colour expression reflects the sense of joy entering the market as consumers gain more positive outlooks for the future. Though hues are vivid there is still a high level of curation, intelligence and thoughtfulness put into colour combinations. Although the palette is fun, it is not frivolous, maintaining the artfulness of the designs.

