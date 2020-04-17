Womenwear accessorie trends for Fall Winter 2020-21

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at the key accessory directions from the womenswear Fall Winter 2020-21 season.

Trendstop’s catwalk experts bring you the essential themes inspiring accessory design into Fall Winter 20-21 and beyond. Across the international designer collections, new levels of elevation and refinement was brought to the biggest fashion stories to have emerged in recent times with a focus on bringing everyday influences and cross-category references into the luxury sector. Our comprehensive catwalk coverage, dedicated accessory galleries and reports, evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three accessory trends that will be crucial to informing the basis of your next collection. Hyper-Elevated Outdoor transform formally rugged motifs into fashion must-haves while still retaining their performance credentials. The Evolved Weave and Vintage Childhood Nostalgia illustrate the high-end spin being applied to homely and crafted aesthetics.

Hyper-Elevated Outdoor

Outdoor themes continue to inform accessory design, evolving to further complement the luxury market. Padded backpack and holdalls come in premium quilted nylon, finished with a satinised sheen whilst functional, detachable multi-pockets are adorned with fashion detailing. Practical accompaniments such as water bottle holders in performance perf are trimmed with leather and rendered in directional colour ways.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Moncler, Kenzo, Toga, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

The Evolved Weave

Handcrafting moves away from rustic naivety and into the realms of the atelier. Intricate woven designs are amplified via a mixing of contrasting techniques, statement fringing and exaggerated proportions. Sumptuous leathers highlight the new premium feel with applications ranging from tactile bags and elaborate belts, to re-imaginings of luxe jewellery pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Charlotte Knowles, Bottega Veneta, Roksanda, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Vintage Childhood Nostalgia

Fall winter accessories reignite childhood memories with sweet nostalgic references and vintage inspirations. Miniature, boxy bags use slotted constructions to reference school lunch packs, decorated with child-like doodles. A soft palette of retro tones and heirloom agate trims channel the luxury feel of the past.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Coach 1941, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

