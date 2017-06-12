Woodland adds canvas shoes and flip-flops

Woodland will launch canvas shoes and flip-flops. These will be made of light material, since they are natural rubber-made footwear, which happen to have a demand. Heavy duty fabric will be used in making these products so as to make them colorful and durable.

The Indian footwear and apparel retailer will invest Rs 100 crores to set up two manufacturing units in Haryana. These two products will be available in all Woodland stores across India from July 2017. Besides, the brand also plans to launch inner wear and leisure wear.

Presently Woodland runs 600 company owned stores, operates its own website and its products are also available on e-commerce sites. In the financial year 2016-2017, the brand has clocked Rs 1200 crores in revenue. On the e-commerce front, the firm has transacted 10 to 12 per cent growth.

Woodland, launched in 1992, is constantly growing between 10 to 15 per cent a year and offers shoes, boots, sandals and slippers for men and women. Woodland has stores in Hong Kong and is having good growth in the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States with 15 per cent revenue coming from exports. Woodland has also set its sights on Africa.