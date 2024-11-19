Woolmark announces 2025 finalists

The International Woolmark Prize, designed to support emerging designers shaping the future of fashion through innovation and sustainability, has shortlisted eight finalists for the now biennial fashion competition.

London-based Standing Ground, founded by Michael Stewart, which was named the winner of the first-ever Savoir-Faire Prize in September at the 2024 LVMH Prize, has been shortlisted alongside American brands Diotima from designer Rachel Scott and Luar’s Raúl Lopez, both of which won accolades at this year’s CFDA Awards.

Completing the shortlist are Dutch designer Duran Lantink, Italian label Act No 1 from Luca Lin, Belgium labels Ester Manas and Meryll Rogge, and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi from France, who won the Andam Prize in 2023.

John Roberts, managing director of Woolmark, said in a statement: “For more than 60 years, the programme has been supporting design talent on behalf of the wool industry. The prize represents Woolmark’s continued social commitment, a sharing of resources, enduring support of local artisans and mission to lead the industry on a journey to nature positive.

“These designers are key players in this transformation, and we’re excited to see how their collections unfold. I would personally like to congratulate these finalists and thank the Advisory Council for their expert work in selecting the final eight.”

Standing Ground, Diotima and Luar shortlisted for the 2025 International Woolmark Prize

The finalists will each receive 60,000 Australian dollars for the creation and development of a Merino wool collection. The six Merino wool looks can be either as part of their autumn/winter 2025 collection or in a stand-alone format, as long as they highlight the “innate versatility, innovative nature and eco-credentials of Merino wool”. At least one look must be presented exclusively as part of the International Woolmark Prize.

They will also receive support from the programme’s education and mentoring initiative, the Innovation Academy, including resources for product ideation, commercial development, supply chain connections and sustainability strategies to assist in the development of their collections and brands. The scheme also includes mentoring from the likes of senior vice president and fashion director at Saks Roopal Patel, Tilting the Lens founder Sinéad Burke, fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Business of Fashion editor-at-large Tim Blanks and Sara Sozzani Maino, creative director of the Sozzani Foundation and Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana’s international new talent and brands ambassador.

The winner will take home a cash prize of 300,000 Australian dollars to invest in the development of their business. There will also be two industry awards presented at the final event. The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation will be presented to any brand or individual within the fashion industry who has pushed the boundaries of Merino wool innovation, and the Supply Chain Award will recognise an outstanding member of the supply chain who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in advancing sustainable practices.

In addition, all the finalists will have the opportunity to be stocked at leading global retailers via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

Woolmark names IB Kamara as guest artistic director for the 2025 event

Woolmark also named Sierra Leone-born, London-based creative IB Kamara, who is the editor-in-chief of Dazed and creative director for Off-White, as the 2025 event’s guest artistic director.

Known for championing inclusivity in fashion, Woolmark described him as “one of the most exciting and innovative figures in the industry” and said his artistic direction “will support the award in continuing to breakdown borders and barriers”.

“I’m honoured to be joining the amazing team at Woolmark for the 2025 Woolmark Prize, bringing fresh creativity as we celebrate these design talents" added IB Kamara. "It's so important that we nurture and inspire the talent who are shaping the future of the fashion industry, and I can’t wait to meet the finalists."