Woolmark Prize spotlights finalists in short film directed by FKA Twigs

Talent incubator The Woolmark Prize has released a short film highlighting the work of the seven finalists for this year’s edition of the programme.

Entitled Playscape and directed by British artist FKA Twigs, the film draws influence from fashion, art and dance and displays a selection of work by critically acclaimed, 20th-century sculptor Isamu Noguchi.

The project encompasses a film, immersive showroom and a partnership with The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum.

Choreographed by Juliano Nunes, the film shows the cast, which includes the likes of model Kai Isaiah Jamal and artist Princess Julia, dancing and moving around an imaginary landscape.

In a blog post on the Woolmark Prize’s platform, FKA Twigs said on the project: “It is an honour to be chosen by The Woolmark Prize to work with such talented designers and to create my first piece of work with Juliano Nunes, innovator of dance for the Avant Garden collective.”

Showcased in the film are creations by Woolmark Prize finalists, who have each designed an exclusive collection showcasing the versatility of Merino wool. Out of the seven, one winner will receive 200,000 Australian dollars and another will receive 100,000 Australian dollars for the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation.

This year’s finalists are Ahluwalia, Egonlab, Jordan Dalah, Mmusomaxwell, Peter Do, Rui and Saul Nash.