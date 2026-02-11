World Fashion University established as new global platform for creative education

World Fashion University (WFU) has formally announced its establishment as a new academic institution aimed at advancing education in fashion, beauty and the creative industries on a global scale. The university was incorporated under Uganda’s Companies Act and is structured to operate within the regulatory framework overseen by the country’s National Council for Higher Education and Ministry of Education & Sports.

World Fashion University was developed through collaboration among educators, industry leaders and professional organisations in fashion, beauty and craft, with the intention of connecting structured academic learning to real-world industry practice. The institution plans to offer a range of programmes—from certificate and diploma training to advanced professional and higher academic tracks—focusing on design, textiles, beauty sciences, craft traditions and creative entrepreneurship.

Early external recognition includes top placement in the IFA Africa Rankings 2026, where the university was ranked #1 among Uganda’s private fashion universities and #19 regionally. It has also been named Best Fashion University – 2026 by the International Award Forum and received quality and governance rankings reflecting ISO-aligned institutional frameworks.

WFU emphasises interdisciplinary learning, practical skill development and industry integration, aiming to prepare students for employment and leadership roles across fashion, creative enterprise and cultural sectors. The university says it intends to expand international collaborations and specialised research initiatives as it grows.