‘World’s first’: Topshop and THG Studios host AI-driven shoppable catwalk

Topshop ventured into new realms this week, hosting an AI-driven shoppable catwalk via ‘Front Row AI’, an event app built by THG Ingenuity. Certified as a “world’s first”, the event transitioned the catwalk into a shoppable ecosystem, allowing users to interact with the show, try-on virtual outfits and purchase looks directly from the runway.

During the event, an AI host guided guests alongside digital content creator Patricia Bright, while interactive stylists, powered by Noonah and featuring Google Cloud technology, provided virtual try-on experience. A total of 30 models, both human and virtual avatars, exhibited the collection, 80 percent of which was shoppable on the night.

The show’s finale was designed and presented by students from the University of Salford and Manchester Metropolitan University, as part of efforts to nurture next generation talent, a press release noted.

In a statement, chief brand and marketing officer at THG Ingenuity, Hannah Pym, said the event’s success “validated our vision for the next era of commerce”. Pym continued: “We proved that when you fuse creativity with technology, you can create powerful, personal, and commercial experiences that build deep, meaningful connections.”

She added: “The results speak for themselves; we have not only celebrated the revival of a brand like Topshop but have provided tangible proof for how to thrive in an era where content is the new storefront. This is a new operating model for brand experience, designed and delivered right here in Manchester.”

While the event was underway in Manchester, Topshop also headlined a dedicated runway backed by Myer at the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival in Australia, in a show dedicated to the brand’s latest collection, marking its return to the region.