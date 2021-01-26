Wrangler launches homeware collection with Pottery Barn Teen

US denim brand Wrangler has re-entred the home design space with the launch of a collaboration with decor retailer Pottery Barn Teen.

Drawing inspiration from Wrangler's western heritage, the tie-up features sheet sets, patterned duvets, a denim quilt, pillowcases, a denim rug, horse mural tapestries, a denim hamper, a denim catchall, a denim bean bag and a denim sectional.

“We continuously look for new opportunities to engage with consumers while staying true to our western roots, and this collaboration is an authentic way for us to bring the freedom and spirit of the West, which is the heart and soul of our brand, into the homes of consumers around the country,” said Jenni Broyles, Wrangler vice president, general manager North America, in a statement.

It comes as an increasing number of fashion companies expand their presence into interior design. Fashion giants H&M and Zara have all launched their own homeware lines in recent years, while in the past few months Boohoo-owned PrettyLittleThing and Spanish brands Ecoalf and Mango have also stepped into interior decor.