Wrangler launches women’s Bespoke line

Denim specialist Wrangler has unveiled a new collection of women’s jeans designed by an all-female design team and utilising new fit technology.

Dubbed ‘Bespoke’, the line consists of three cuts – bootcut, skinny and flare – and puts to use information and preferences of women themselves, who Wrangler said they asked as part of research helping to formulate the designs.

These desired qualities included tailored fits, stretch denim and no waist gaps, all of which the brand said it was able to cater to through the integration of fit technology that provides the wearer with stretch and shape retention.

Other features involve a four-piece contour waistband, addressing waist gaps and ensuring the band sits well on different body types, and Wrangler’s “exclusive yoke-over-bod construction and angled back pockets”, which it said help lift, shape and highlight curves.

In a release, vice president of global design at Wrangler, Vivian Rivetti, said: “There has been a long-standing demand among female consumers for jeans that cater to diverse needs and body types.

“The Bespoke collection sets a new standard in the denim space, emphasising inclusivity and comfort with styles that honour women of every shape and size. This line is uniquely designed to inspire confidence in women everywhere.”

To promote the Bespoke line, which is now available to shop on Wrangler’s website and in select global retailers, the brand released a campaign fronted by four of its female employees, each sporting one of the aforementioned cuts.