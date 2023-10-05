X announces content and commerce deal with Paris Hilton

X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed its plans to host a livestream shopping event, marking an initial partnership with Paris Hilton for content and commerce services. This feature will enable users to simultaneously watch livestreamed videos, engage in chat discussions, and shop while also participating in Spaces.

In her announcement regarding the partnership, Paris Hilton expressed a commitment to exploring innovative ways of connecting with her audience across various video formats, live shopping, and Spaces, emphasizing that this partnership is just the beginning. Ms Hilton has a following of 16 million on the platform.

Specific details such as the event's launch date and the products to be featured were not disclosed in the announcement. Earlier this year, the platform's owner, X, led by Elon Musk, revealed plans to share advertising revenue with creators on the platform, marking a significant step despite its relatively slow expansion in the creator economy.

It remains uncertain whether consumers are inclined to shop on X or other social media platforms.

While Meta recently discontinued its live shopping feature, noted Tech Crunch. TikTok, under ByteDance, has been actively expanding its live shopping efforts, including a recent U.S. launch. Despite these developments, X appears to maintain its belief in the potential of live shopping.