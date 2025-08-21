YKK joins Fashion Frontier Program to promote sustainable design education

YKK Corporation has partnered with the Fashion Frontier Program, an initiative supported by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, to support the education of emerging fashion designers in sustainable practices.

As part of the collaboration, YKK will lead a lecture titled “Little Parts. Big Difference.” at the program’s first incubation session this month. The session will highlight how fastening products such as zippers, snaps, and buttons contribute to circular fashion, with discussions involving 16 semifinalists.

The partnership coincides with the 25th anniversary of the YKK Fastening Awards, Japan’s largest student fashion competition. YKK also plans to involve future award winners in incubation programs, aiming to link both initiatives.

Founded by designer Yuima Nakazato, the Fashion Frontier Program combines education with an awards platform to foster socially responsible creativity. It will run through December 2025, concluding with an award ceremony.