YKK to showcase sustainable zipper technology at Expo 2025 with University of Fukui collaboration

YKK Corporation has announced it will supply sustainably dyed zippers to the University of Fukui’s Fukumira Design Factory for its exhibit at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The exhibit, titled “Science: Connecting You to the Future,” is backed by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and runs from August 14 to August 19.

The Fukumira Design Factory, located in the “Connect with the Earth” zone of the exhibition, will present an interactive experience where visitors can observe clothing patterns being decolorized and re-dyed using supercritical fluid technology—a process that eliminates the need for water. YKK’s ECO-DYE® zippers, which use this same water-free dyeing method, will be featured as part of the display.

ECO-DYE® technology uses carbon dioxide in a supercritical fluid state to apply dye, drastically reducing water usage compared to traditional methods. YKK promotes the technology under its “Cycle of Goodness®” philosophy, which emphasizes mutual prosperity through socially responsible innovation.

The collaboration highlights the intersection of sustainable materials science and design education. For educators and institutions involved in textile, environmental, or industrial design fields, the project offers a compelling example of academic-industry partnership with a focus on sustainability and hands-on learning.