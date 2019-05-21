Yoox Net-a-Porter launches upgraded iOS app

Online luxury fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) has announced the launch of its upgraded iOS app as part of its mobile innovation programme.

The app features a new shoppable editorial platform that gives readers access to the brand’s signature content, and comes as part of YNAP’s re-platforming journey – a global programme that will see Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter migrate onto a new technology platform and elevate its logistics operation. More than 50 percent of YNAP customer purchases are now made on mobile and that number continues to grow, the group said.

The apps in-house developed design system, called Hive, is built on modular and reusable components, “enabling the group to rapidly introduce new features to further enhance the user experience.” Over time the new data analytics layer released as part of this refresh will enable the delivery of better personalised content, tailored to the individual customer

“Our new app is perfect for the Net-a-Porter woman to access the world-class content, unrivalled product curation and exceptional services she wants. The new design is smooth and intuitive, giving our world-leading brands an even more visual platform and elevating our digital content experience to new heights,” Alison Loehnis, president - luxury division at YNAP said in a statement.

“As a mobile-led business, always seeking to innovate, the technology allows us to be even smarter behind the scenes, meaning we can give everyone a unique Net-a-Porter experience that will be further personalised over time.”

Last week the group was amongst the first multi-brand retailers to launch Instagram Checkout - a new feature that allows customers to shop directly from the Instagram app.