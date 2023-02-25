Yoox to launch pre-owned category

Marketplace Yoox is launching a pre-owned category in a bid to become a new destination for second-hand shopping.

On its website Yoox states the pre-owned area was created to give new life to apparel and accessories, a space dedicated to a selection of second-hand styles, to promote circularity and reduce environmental and social impact.

The service is available in almost 30 European countries, and launches in conjunction with a campaign called Endless Love. Currently over two thousand pre-owned items can be found on its marketplace, mostly from authenticated luxury brands through resale partners including Reflaunt, Catch the Grail, Drip Drops, Millesime and The Brand. Collector“.

With the introduction of pre-owned Yoox, Ynap is coming full circle as a shopping destination for new, last season and pre-owned designer fashion. The launch follows the launch of resale services powered by Reflaunt on Net-a-porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet in 2022.

“At Yoox, sustainability has always been one of our core values and continues to be our guiding star as we strive to become an increasingly responsible destination,” Valentina Visconti Prasca, managing director of Yoox, told Pambianco.” We know that it is an increasingly decisive element that influences the purchasing behavior of our customers, who are concerned with how their purchases affect the world around them. Pre-owned Yoox is not only an opportunity for customers to buy special limited edition and vintage pieces from their favorite designers, it also empowers them to give pre-owned products a second life.”

Yoox Marketplace was launched in 2022, as part of Yoox Net-a-porter's broader transition to a hybrid and flexible operating model. The Milan-based company at the time said it would help customers navigate new market trends and to meet the enhanced expectations for digital and e-commerce in the luxury space. The launch follows the company's expansion into home décor and art category

Yoox pre-owned is available in most European countries, with further expansion of the Marketplace planned in the United States and the Middle East later in 2023.