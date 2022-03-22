Yoox unveils first collaboration in responsible fashion series

The Yoox Net-a-porter group has revealed a new Yooxygen project that will see it collaborate with international designers and stakeholders on a specialised edit through its e-commerce platform.

Entitled ‘Rethink with <3’, the initiative focuses on responsible fashion and hopes to allow customers to discover unique pieces and collections, each with the goal of bringing new life to products and materials to avoid waste.

In a release, the company said the activation “marks a new chapter in Yoox’s journey towards more conscious consumption”.

For its first collaboration in the series, Yoox has teamed up with Italian designer Caterina Gatta, who is known for her “fresh, ironic yet sophisticated style”. The exclusive 20 piece collection includes wearable summer tops and skirts, which each utilise fabrics recovered from local Italian artisan workshops.

The ‘Rethink with <3’ project comes as part of Yoox’s Circular Culture pillar in the company’s 2030 sustainability strategy, ‘Infinity’, in which it stated its mission is to increase its proportion of products rates as more sustainable.

Yoox said on the goal: “Through Circular Culture, Yoox Net-a-porter aims to make circular luxury more available, desirable and intuitive for its customers.”