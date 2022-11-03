York Fashion Week 2022 featured multiple events for students and graduates

The most recent edition of York Fashion Week took place in York, in Northern England, from October 6 to October 10. It featured more than 20 events, including events for fashion students and graduates in the region, such as the Student and Graduate Runway Show and career event Fashion Avenue.

Students from four educational institutions showcased their collections in the Student and Graduate Show, which included young designers from the University of Huddersfield, York College, East Riding College, and Leeds Art University.

Huddersfield University graduate, Emily Oakes made her debut on the York Fashion Week runway with her label Alpine Venturer. She presented a range of reversible gilets and puffer jackets inspired by the documentary The Dawn Wall.

The Student and Graduate Show 2022 at York Fashion Week closed with the collection Women on View from Leeds Art University Graduate, Jade Hong Tran, in which the young creative sought to portray social issues through fashion, combining tailoring with draping and fabrics with contrasting textures to disrupt traditional silhouettes.

View some of the looks created by the students below.

Image: York Fashion Week 2022, courtesy of YFW.

Image: York Fashion Week 2022, courtesy of YFW.

Image: York Fashion Week 2022, courtesy of YFW.

In addition, London-based designer Shoni, who is also a West-End costume maker, staged a ‘meet the designer workshop’ for students and unveiled her debut collection, a fusion of theatrical fashion with haute couture inspired pieces. In her collection, entitled The art of Queening, she aimed to explore influential historical female figures and women’s issues from the past and present.

Student career event Fashion Avenue

Apart from presenting their creations on the runway, fashion design students from the region could also find information about career possibilities at York Fashion Week. Fashion Avenue was an event aimed towards students “which delved into the numerous avenues available for aspiring creatives,” the organisation of the event said in a release.

At the student event, industry experts gave students career advice and presented different roles within the industry to them such as fashion photography, social media, fashion styling and fashion journalism.

The next edition of York Fashion Week is expected to take place from April 27 to May 1, 2023, reads the release shared by the organisation.