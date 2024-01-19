York Fashion Week announces dates, expands apparel collection

York Fashion Week (YFW) has announced the next dates for its upcoming show, with Part One of the event set to take place from May 2 to 6, 2024.

The Northern city will once again play host to a selection of brands and creatives, while reaffirming its focus on grassroots and student design at the core of its concept.

The event has continued to experience year-on-year growth since its launch in 2018, holding shows in York Art Gallery and The Guildhall, while further working with notable brands like Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Leeds.

For this season, there will also be a series of networking events taking place across the city leading up to the fashion week, each designed to act as a supportive and informative platform for individuals looking to potentially take part.

It is also this edition that will see an expansion to the YFW official apparel collection, in collaboration with the Smart Works Leeds charity.

Four T-shirts emblazoned with quotes by famous people will be among the offering, complementing a range of existing YFW merchandise, including hoodie, tops and tote bags.

On the extension, Nicky Hayer, the event’s creative director, said: “When I met the Smart Works Leeds team, I was blown away by their enthusiasm and the work that they deliver.

“They’re changing lives, and the way that they use fashion and style to empower felt very in line with the ethos of York Fashion Week. A collection of collaboration tees is a really beautiful way to celebrate them and is a great starting point to our working relationship.”