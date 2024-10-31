‘Young Creators of the World’ fashion competition unveils winner

The Lima designer Mónica Maurico was named the winner of the seventeenth edition of the ‘Young Creators to the World’ competition held as part of the latest edition of B2B network event Peru Moda Deco, according to a press release issued by PromPerú.

The winning collection is entitled ‘Children of the Wind’, made of alpaca and cotton, and inspired by the ‘pablitos’, characters of the Qoyllur Riti festival and traditional guardians of this ancestral celebration that seeks to preserve the origin and cultural heritage of the Peruvian Andes highlands.

This competition aims to support new talents in fashion design by offering them a platform to showcase their creativity and potential on an international level. It also showcases the quality and versatility of alpaca and cotton fibres in garments.

"This year, the theme of the competition was Origin, which sought to promote our millenary legacy as a source of inspiration: full of traditions, history and living culture, which bring us back to the origin. To those roots that fill us with pride and give us the creativity to create timeless designs," the statement read.

Mónica Mauricio, winner of the ‘Jóvenes Creadores al Mundo’ competition. Credits: PromPerú

The jury of experts that evaluated the designs this edition was made up of Ruth Guedj, from Loewe, Xavier Revel, from Pierre Balmain, Barbara Bucino, from Prada, Alejandro Salazar, from Peruvian company Michell and Lilia Scirele and Olivia Petrucione, from Salvatore Ferragamo.

The winner of ‘Jóvenes Creadores al Mundo’ won an internship at the Esmod design school in Paris for one month, a Lima-Europe-Lima ticket and a 2-day internship at the MFH Knits knitting factory in Arequipa (awarded by Michell). In addition, they will have their own exhibition space at the next edition of Peru Moda Deco and another space to show their garments in the Peru Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025, in Japan.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, translated from Spanish into English with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.