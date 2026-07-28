Young designers take to the runway at East Kent summer showcase

Young fashion designers aged 8 to 18 showcased original garments they designed and made themselves at the Kent Junior School of Fashion & Arts' annual Summer Showcase.

The event featured a collection of student-created designs developed over the past year, highlighting the participants' creativity and technical skills.

Based in Aylesham, the not-for-profit organisation provides fashion and arts education for children and young people, with a focus on building confidence, creativity and practical skills. The school also supports neurodiverse learners and aims to make creative opportunities accessible to young people from all backgrounds.

Organisers say the showcase celebrates months of learning and gives aspiring designers the opportunity to present their work to the local community while promoting creative education and future career pathways.