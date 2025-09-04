Youngjin Choe Wins Lichting Award 2025 at Amsterdam Fashion Week

The annual Lichting award for best graduate collection has been presented. ArtEZ alumni Youngjin Choe was chosen as the winner from the finalists during a fashion show at Amsterdam Fashion Week.

Choe’s graduate collection is titled ‘Duality of Light’. In the collection's description, Choe mentions his father told him during difficult times: "The pain that exists in the world has different widths and depths. It is not visible on the outside and its extent is unpredictable, so no one can understand or empathise with the pain. However, light can fill that large space, so I will become your light and fill your pain." This made light a great inspiration for Choe. The designer studied light, as well as the culture of his hometown in Korea.

The Lichting jury praised Choe for combining heritage with rebellion. They described his work as both "royal and understated" and "a silent struggle between elegance and discomfort".

The other finalists of Lichting 2025 were Bobby Beltz; Dorka Szabo; Eva Popa; Gijs van Herwaarden; Hiromu Takeshita; Jamie Lugtenberg; Karolina Wójtowicz; Magdalena Weigel; and Tijn Roozen.