YY Nation releases "lowest carbon footprint sneaker in the world"

Sustainable shoe brand YY Nation has released the “lowest carbon footprint sneaker in the world.”

A part of its sustainable Legacy Footwear collection, the Nimbo shoe, made from bamboo and algae, has a carbon footprint of 5.45 kilograms CO2e. YY Nation has found that this is three times less carbon emissions than typical sneakers.

In total, its entire Legacy Footwear collection has a carbon footprint that ranges from 5.45 kilograms CO2, to 8.15 kilograms CO2 which is 42 to 61 percent lower than the average sneaker emissions of 14 kilograms CO2. YY Nation shoes are Zero Carbon Certified, and are aiming to be carbon negative by 2022.

“We are on a journey to make the world’s most sustainable shoes,” said founding director of YY Nation Jeremy Bank. “While we’re off to a good start, good is not enough. These are the worst shoes we’ll ever make in terms of carbon footprint but are a leading sustainable option. It feels great to be making a difference, we just want to keep doing better.”

The materials used in the collection are designed to minimise waste, with the long term goal of being completely sustainable. Alongside bamboo and algae, merino wool, pineapple leather and sugarcane were used.

“Every component of the Legacy Footwear Collection, from the soles to the laces to the packaging, is made with sustainable, natural or waste materials that would otherwise be landfill-bound,” said Banks. “We are conscious of how we bring things into the world but more careful of what we leave behind.”

The collection contains four different styles - the Alto, the Cirro, the Nimbo and the Strato. Available in 12 colours, the collection is the result of three years of research and development.

“With today’s launch,” said Bank, “YY Nation is committing to a carbon negative future that combines rigorous sustainability standards with incredible design and comfort.”