Zach Miko launches plus men's big & tall line

Zach Miko, the first model to sign to IMG Models’ Brawn Division for big and tall men, has launched his own lifestyle brand called Meekos. Miko worked with King Size, and Indianapolis-based, direct-to-consumer big and tall retailer, to create a collection of shorts, shirts, hoodies, and tanks.

To create the collection, Miko thought about the needs of other bigger men. To that end, the collection offers four-way stretch materials and breathable stretch short liners. The price point for the collection ranges from 25 dollars to 65 dollars. The collection is available at swimsuitsforall.com and King Size with sizes ranging from large to 9XL.

Miko himself has appeared on King Size’s website before and is no stranger to working with the brand. While the plus-size men’s clothing store market contracted 12.3 percent in 2020 due to temporary store closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is expected to see a rebound this year according to Ibis World. As consumers shift to online shopping has been accelerated, Miko partnering with Swimsuits for All was a smart move, although they are primarily a women’s swimwear retailer.