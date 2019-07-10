Zadig and Voltaire to collaborate with Kate Moss

Contemporary French fashion brand Zadig and Voltaire has announced Kate Moss as its muse for its upcoming autumn/winter 2019 campaign, and added that the British model will be working with artistic director Cecilia Bönström on an exclusive collaboration.

In a short statement the Parisian brand said that Moss was “more than just a muse” for the autumn/winter collection, adding that she “actively participated in the creative and development process to achieve Cecilia’s and her team’s creative vision,” which was to interject the ‘model off duty’ look to the collection and saw Moss shot without make-up.

As well as starring in the campaign shot by Fred Meylan, clad in a menswear-inspired leather jacket with her blonde hair ruffled, Zadig and Voltaire added that the “best is yet to come” as Moss and Bönström have “conceived an exclusive collaboration” that will be revealed this autumn during Paris Fashion Week.

Moss follows in the footsteps of model Eva Herzigova, who has fronted the label's campaigns for the last two seasons, and was chosen as the collection filled with leather pieces, menswear-inspired shirting, fitted blazers and cowboy boots matches her “signature style”.

Images: courtesy of Zadig and Voltaire