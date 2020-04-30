Zalando begins selling non-medical face masks, all profits donated to charity

Zalando has begun selling non-medical face masks across all 17 of its markets, with all profits donated to charities helping tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The masks are sourced through Zalando’s private label production and through brands in Zalando’s wholesale business and partner programme. The price of the masks start from one euro across several designs.

The news comes as more countries across the world make it compulsory to wear face masks in public areas. In Zalando’s German home market, people have started wearing masks outside the home, with varying levels of strictness across its 16 states, while in France masks will be compulsory in secondary schools and on public transport from 11 May.

“We believe that everyone should have access to a mask. Providing affordable textile masks will help people to protect others around them and preserve medical masks for health care professionals,” director of sustainability at Zalando Kate Heiny said in a statement.

“We are very pleased to donate the profit generated from the sales of the textile masks to international efforts against the coronavirus via humedica. Thanks to its worldwide network of partners, humedica is able to support directly on site with food packages, protective equipment, education and many other measures in countries in dire need.”