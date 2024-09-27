Zalando debuts first adaptive children’s collection

Zalando has launched its first adaptive collection for children under its brands Friboo and Yourturn Kids, which focus on pieces that meet the needs of children with disabilities, the Berlin-based online retailer announced on Thursday. A total of 29 pieces such as T-shirts, trousers, sweaters, underwear and bodysuits with various adaptive functions will be added to the range.

"In addition to the individual needs, which can vary from child to child, we also thought about parents, relatives and caregivers when designing the collection and took their feedback into account," said Markus Breitsameter, team lead design textiles at Zalando. "Although our clothing offers children the opportunity to dress themselves, it also helps parents to dress their children - something they often have to do several times a day."

The pieces should be easier to put on and take off, for example through a wide neck opening or additional buttons on the trousers.

Children's pants suitable for prostheses Credits: Zalando

Zalando added adaptive fashion for adults to its range in October 2022 and is constantly expanding its offering. In collaboration with the Boss brand, six adaptive shoe models were released in the summer. Adaptive training clothing from Adidas, various bags from JanSport and "hands-free slip-ins" shoes from Skechers, which are easier to put on, are also part of the Zalando range.

"After launching adaptive fashion at Zalando in October 2022, the response from the disability community has been very encouraging. Many customers have specifically asked when we will launch adaptive children's fashion," said Aylin Dobberstein, vice president Private Label and Product Supply at Zalando. "So I am very happy that the time has finally come. I am proud that our design and buying teams have put together such a rich and comprehensive range of adaptive fashion that meets the needs of so many disabled customers."