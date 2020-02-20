Zalando’s private label Zign launches SS20 collection ‘fully dedicated to sustainability’

Zalando has announced that its private label Zign is now “fully dedicated to sustainability”, with all its new products containing 50 percent more sustainable materials or at least 20 percent recycled content.

All products in its SS20 collection are manufactured in the top 50 percent of Zalando’s supply base when it comes to social performance, according to the company. The German fashion giant said it also requires these factories to submit environmental data to the Higg Index to allow it to monitor and improve its performance in areas such as greenhouse gas emissions, water use and waste.

Additionally, the collection will have an improved tagging system known as the ‘sustainability flag’ to help customers better understand the sustainability credentials of each product.

In October, Zalando launched its sustainability strategy, do.MORE, and announced a commitment to generate 20 percent of its GMV with more sustainable products by 2023.

Sara Diez, vice president category women at Zalando, said in a statement:We are very excited to launch Zign’s first-ever collection that is fully committed to sustainability and with this extend our more sustainable assortment by over 800 new pieces.

“Zign is our own sustainable flagship label and further supports Zalando’s do.MORE strategy, focusing on quality and durability while fulfilling our sustainability criteria. With this commitment, we support our customers in making more sustainable choices while acting as a role model for other brands on our platform.”