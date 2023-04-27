Zalando to launch a size-inclusive designer footwear collection

German-based e-tailer Zalando is launching an inclusive footwear collection in collaboration with seven designers to cater for all shoe lovers on May 8.

In a statement, Zalando said it has worked with designers Filling Pieces, Rejina Pyo, Holzweiler, MISBHV, Elleme, GCDS and Ekchaus Latta to create a 14-piece size-inclusive footwear range that will offer size 35 to 46 shoes in a range of footwear styles, including loafers, boots, heels and clogs.

Offering size-inclusive footwear for smaller designer brands can be “challenging,” explains Zalando, due to the costs associated with the production of additional shoe moulds outside the typical size range of 36 to 41 for women’s shoes.

For this collaboration, Zalando has supported each designer brand with monetary investment in their shoe moulds to enable them to produce the additional sizes to complement their usual ranges.

Image: Zalando by Tom Blesh; size-inclusive footwear collection

Lena-Sophie Röper, director of designer and luxury at Zalando, said: “The path to inclusivity starts with walking a mile in someone else's shoes. The inclusive footwear collection and the aptly named ‘Walk a Mile’ campaign accompanying it represent our effort to do just that. The collection is another step forward in our journey towards being a truly inclusive destination.

“This collection wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of the seven designer brands, which have been incredible to work with to achieve this vision. This type of teamwork is essential across the industry, and we hope this is one of many collections of this nature we will work on to help make fashion inclusive for all.”

The size-inclusive footwear collection will be available in all 25 European markets where Zalando operates, including the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany.

